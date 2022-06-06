Hyd minor gang-rape case: cases booked against 2 YouTubers for uploading video of incident

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday have registered two cases against local YouTubers for allegedly uploading a video clip of the Jubilee Hills gang-rape victim and revealing her identity. The police took suo motu note of the videos after the YouTubers uploaded it and also held debates by calling panelists to discuss on the issue.

"The videos were played repeatedly during the so called debate show. It amounts to violations of POCSO guidelines," a senior police official said, adding that the police have issued a notice under Section 41 A of CrPC to one of the reporters of the YoutTube channel and asked him to appear before them.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating how the video clip went viral on social media platforms and how it got leaked into public domain. It is to mention here that earlier BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao had shown the video clip to reporters at a press conference at the BJP office to support his claim that the son of an AIMIM MLA was present in the car in which the incident allegedly happened.