Hyd Rly division conducts 70th DRUCC meeting

Hyderabad: The 70th Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting of Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway, was conducted on Friday. Lokesh Vishnoi, divisional railway manager, Hyderabad division highlighted the achievements of Hyderabad division in the current financial year till May 2024.

He also detailed the members on various development activities taken up over the Hyderabad division including works in progress at stations selected under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Apart from this, the chairman also briefed the members about the completed passenger amenity works and ongoing works.

The members expressed their satisfaction with the developmental activities undertaken by the division. They appreciated the efforts made to get various works done and also for the works in progress at stations selected under ABSS. They represented the introduction of new trains, stoppage of trains, running of special trains, restoration of passenger trains, provision of lifts, and escalators.