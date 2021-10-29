Hyderabad: 110 kg of ganja seized in LB Nagar

The Special Operations Team (SOT) police on Friday arrested an inter-state gang for peddling ganja here at LB Nagar. They also seized 110 kg of ganja from their possession.



The police said that the ganja is being smuggled concealing under Banana load to Nagpur in Maharashtra from Andhra-Odisha border. They registered a case and took up an investigation. The police said that two people were taken into custody while two others have gone absconding. The arrested were identified as Lumbaram Solanki and Krishna Ram, they added.

On Thursday, the police checked the mobile phones of the commuters in Dhoolpet in a bid to crack down on ganja peddlers. The police along with excise officials checked the Whatsapp groups and other social media information to check if there are any links to ganja supplies.

The city police intensified the efforts to curb ganja smuggle following the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to make Telangana a drugs-free state.





Special drive on ganja smuggle: CP Mahesh Bhagwat

A special drive has been launched to curb ganja smuggle online and offline, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat. "Awareness programmes are also being conducted through Amrutha foundation, 'Maro Lokam' short film, Naya Savera programme and Narcotics Control Bureau," the CP said.





