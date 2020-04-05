Hyderabad: 14K vehicles violating lockdown seized in 10 days

Hyderabad: Despite repeated appeals from the government to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown, people have been coming out.

In order to implement the lockdown norms, the police have resorted to stringent measures and have seized 14,012 vehicles from all the three Commissionerates.

Though not more than one person should go on two-wheeler, in many cases two persons were seen travelling and when stopped by the police, they gave lame excuses saying that they are going to doctor.

At Komatkunta in Old City, white ration card holder Savitramma, who pillion rode, said that she came there to collect rice and other commodities. But it proved to be fake alert.

As per the GO issued pertaining to the lockdown, motorists are barred from venturing beyond 3 km from his/ her residence. But, people are seen travelling on their two-wheelers and cars flouting the rule brazenly citing frivolous reasons.

"The Traffic Department has identified 9,297 violators using the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software and also caught violators at different junctions and check-posts.

Overall, 705 FIR cases have been registered and 1,04,881 violators have been issued challans," said Anil Kumar, Additional CP (Traffic).

"Our appeal to citizens is to stay indoors to escape challans. The vehicles found beyond the stipulated 3-km distance from residence, even for purchasing groceries, will be seized.

We request citizens not to venture out and follow the guidelines till the lockdown period ends," he added.

The city police identified 4,227 violators from all the zones of Hyderabad Commissionerate. On Thursday, the Hyderabad Commissionerate identified 780 violators and seized their vehicles as they could not present valid reason for violating the lockdown.

"We are imposing challans and violators are asked to pay penalties on the spot. In cases where vehicles are seized, owners have to appear before the court," said K Babu Rao, DCP Traffic.

In the period between March 23 and April 2, the Hyderabad Commissionerate police have seized 9,789 vehicles. Besides registering 87,413 cases, 4,515 petty cases and 266 FIRs have been filed in the same period.

In Cyberabad limits, 3,064 vehicles have been seized and FIR has been filed against 100 violators and 15,788 cases have been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Overall, 1,84,796 cases have been filed, out of which 3,310 contact enforcement cases (cases filed by direct catch of violators on junctions by traffic personnel) and 1,81,486 non-contact cases (case of e-challan, social networking, pictures clicked by traffic police using hand cameras and surveillance cameras installed at traffic junctions) have been identified and imposed challans.

In Rachakonda Commissionerate, 1,159 vehicles were seized and FIR was filed against 339 individuals, 2,006 traffic regulation violators have been booked under the MV Act.