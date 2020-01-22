Hyderabad: 15.40 per cent polling recorded till 9 am

Hyderabad: Polling in 129 ULBs including 120 municipalities and nine Corporations is increasing steadily. The State Election Commission authorities said that the polling percentage was 15 per cent in the ULBs till 9 am. According to the officials, the average polling percentage of the total of 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations by 9 AM is 15.40 per cent.

The average polling percentage in Dabeerpura by 9.00 AM is 3.6 per cent. Dabeerpura in GHMC is going for polls after the seat got vacant as the sitting member Mirza Afendi of MIM became MLC.