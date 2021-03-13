Hyderabad: 19-year-old dies in gym as dumbbell slips out of hand

A 19-year-old youngster died in the gym after the dumbbell slipped from his hand and dropped on to him. The incident took place at Nakkarthamedipalli of Yacharam Mandal of Rangareddy district.

Getting into details, the 19-year-old was working in a private firm and is said to be too enthusiastic about fitness. On Friday, the youngster attempted to lift two dumbbells in the gym when one of them dropped on his forehead.

Other people in the gym rushed him to a nearby private hospital but was declared brought dead. CI Lingaiah registered a case and launched a probe. The victim is said to be a native of Uttar Pradesh.