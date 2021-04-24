Hyderabad: 225 police officials under Rachakonda PS limits test positive

Around 225 coronavirus cases have been reported among the police officials of Rachakonda police station limits, said the Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

Mahesh Bhagwat asked the public to strictly follow the preventive measures to keep the virus at bay. He further said that vaccination has been completed for 95 per cent of police officials under Rachakonda commissionerate limits.

"Over 40 check posts have been set up in Rachakonda and 200 curfew violation cases have been registered so far. Also, 16 cases have been registered on those not wearing masks at public places," said Mahesh Bhagwat.