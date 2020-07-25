Hyderabad: 24 hour online national quiz competition to be held today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State unit of the Lead India Private Schools Federation has announced to hold an online national quiz competition for the students of Class VI to degree and students of other courses today.

In a statement on Friday, the federation said that it was established to take forward the principles of late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to the students with a slogan "Aap bachao. Desh ko bachao," for which Indian star coach Pullela Gopi Chand is a brand ambassador.

The event will be conducted in two levels and there is no entry fee to take part in the competition. Interested students can register through their school Principals for the competition which will be held 24 hours online on July 25.

Awards to the winners will be presented to the schools which have a participation of more than 25 students. Also, every participant will be awarded with a participation certificate. After the level- I competition, level- 2 will be held on August 2 and awards and certificates will be presented on the Dr Abdul Kalam Jayanti celebrations.