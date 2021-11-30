Hyderabad: 25 students fall sick at BC residential hostel in Patancheru

Around 25 students fell sick at BC residential hostel in Patancheru. The students suffered from diarrhea and vomitings are were given treatment. Meanwhile, the three students whose condition was serious were shifted to Sangareddy government hospital.



On the doctor's advice, RT-PCR tests were on all the students who fell sick, however, the results came negative. It is already known that 47 students from the residential hostel tested positive for coronavirus and were kept in isolation.

The rising cases among the students at hostel left the parents in panic. All the students who tested positive are said to be in stable condition. The hostel management conducted the tests after a student fell sick and tested positive for coronavirus.