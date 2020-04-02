Hyderabad: 33 check posts set up to prevent migrants leaving city

Hyderabad: On the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that no migrant should leave the city, Rachakonda police are doing their best to stop the migration of labourers.



As most of the migrant workers were residing in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, cops have set up 33 police check posts in their jurisdiction to their migration. So far, more than 4000 workers were stopped by the cops and were made to return to their respective homes. An if any worker did not have home, then multiple shelter homes were provided for their temporary stay.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that it's the primary responsibility of the Police department to ensure that not even a single migrant worker leave the city and for this reason we have set up 33 check posts and all these check posts are being guarded by cops 24/7.

"Apart from preventing the migration, we have also ensured that poor and homeless people are provided with food. On Wednesday, we distributed food to 100 orphan children at Anadh Vidyarthi Gruha and also provided them with essential items needed for one month," the CP said.

"We have also invited many social service organisations, NGO's and volunteers to come forward and help the needy in the time of distress. It's really great to see that many people are voluntarily coming forward and lending their helping hands to the needy," added the Commissioner.