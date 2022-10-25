Hyderabad: 40 land in hospitals with eye injuries due to firecrackers

Hyderabad: The festival of lights Diwali was celebrated with much fervor on Monday. However, there have been tragic incidents reported in Hyderabad since Sunday where few people have been reported eye injuries in the city. The number of people injured while burning crackers during celebrations have been queuing and admitted at the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam.

As many as 40 people including children and adults had sustained different kinds of eye related injuries while bursting firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

However, 21 of those who were slightly injured were treated and sent home, they were given antibiotics, anti-allergic drugs and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The remaining critically injured victims were being treated at Sarojini Devi Hospital. Amongst the all, one patient sustained serious eye injuries while bursting firecrackers, while the doctor said it was too early to say if the patient had lost vision completely.

According to the doctor at Sarojini Devi Eye hospital, some patients had burnt their eyelids and complained of pain and blurred vision. Most of the incidents happened when people light up a cracker, when it did not light up at once. The victim of eye injuries was also in some cases, the bystanders who stood very near while the cracker was burning.

Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Najasi Begum, informed "We received more than 40 cases since Sunday. Presently, 19 patients are admitted in the hospital. They are being treated, and most of the patients are children and youngsters," she added. The hospital authorities already set up a special team with senior doctors to attend the cases linked to firecrackers injuries.

Similarly, cases of fire-related burns were received at the state-run Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospitals. The patients are undergoing treatment. At Osmania General Hospital (OGH), a total of 18 individuals received treatment for burn injuries of various degrees. While one patient was critically burned and received 95 per cent burn injuries, the rest of the individuals were provided treatment for minor burn injuries, mostly to their hands in the hospital's out-patient department.

"We have treated 17 patients with flame injuries in the out-patient department while one patient, who has received 95 percent burn injuries, was admitted to the hospital and his condition is serious," said OGH Superintendent, Dr G Nagender.

Moreover, a massive fire accident took place in a timber depot in Musheerabad in the early hours on Tuesday. Flames spread fast to the huge stock of dry timber. Locals noticed the fire and informed the fire-fighting brigade. Two fire engines doused the fire. The Go-down owner said no human loss occurred, but incurred heavy loss. Police registered a case and are investigating whether the accident took place due to short circuit or Diwali crackers.

Meanwhile, the cell tower atop Noble apartment at Moti Nagar was burned on Monday night. Fire broke out after some people fired crackers on the apartment rooftop. Firefighting officials informed that property loss of about Rs 3 lakh occurred.