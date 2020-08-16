Hyderabad: 50% rejuvenation works at 11 lakes completed

Hyderabad: In a span of two months the progress of works under the Mission Kakatiya Project of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) restoration and comprehensive development works at 19 lakes are in fast track. 50 per cent lake rejuvenation works at 11 lakes have been completed, four lakes namely Boin cheruvu, Ananthagani Kunta, Nalla cheruvu and Surram cheruvu are at final stages of restoration, whereas Malkam cheruvu and Mohini cheruvu would be thrown open for the public.



The GHMC is spending a budget of Rs 282.63 crore for the beautification and development of 19 lakes located in its limits. The works are under progress in two phases. In the first phase, works on sewage diversion would be carried out to prevent entry of untreated sewage water into the lakes. These works have already been done several times in the past but it is taken up once again to clean any contaminated recipient at the lake bed. Bunds strengthening and stone rivetment works would also be carried out in the first phase along with the removal of hyacinth and fogging.

In the second phase, beautification works like landscaping around the lakes, peripheral bund formation, strengthening of peripheral bund with stone pitching and improving the freshwater and storm water inlets would be taken up.

Briefing about the status of the development works at different lakes, Hyder Khan, Executive Engineer said that the main focus of development is sewerage diversion to prevent lakes from contamination. "We are strictly concentrating to save the lakes from contamination and we also have adopted the latest development techniques for a faster revival. At 11 lakes out of 19 lakes the sewerage diversion pipeline structure is laid and the drain pipelines linked to the lakes are completely diverted, desilting works of the lake beds are under progress. The other major focus is on formation of wetland ponds for the natural treatment of inlet water," he added.

Restoration and development of lakes would provide refreshing atmosphere, climate and fresh air at the beautifully landscaped lakes for the citizens. The walk-path around the lakes, greenery, seating, boating and other commercial establishments are planned at the lakes to attract visitors. Beautiful sculptures and statues of prominent leaders would be installed as educating the young and providing a great photo scenic view for the visitors.



