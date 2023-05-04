Hyderabad: 5,000 unrecognised varsities’ students seek transfer to JNTU or OU or its affiliated colleges

Hyderabad : The future of around 5,000 students is in limbo, as a few colleges claiming 'University' status have admitted them without due recognition from the University Grants Commission. As their future is at stake, several student unions have urged the State government to transfer these students to JNTU or Osmania University or its affiliated colleges.

A few students pointed out that there are around five universities---Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology (SNIST), Guru Nanak, Kaveri, MNR College of Engineering & Technology and NICMAR, which are not recognized. The Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has returned The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the government, raising objections. Approximately 5,000 students who are pursuing studies in these universities are suffering because some institutions have not been recognised as universities yet.

Said Venkat Balmoori , State president, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), “without the Governor's approval how can these colleges conduct admissions. This is happening because the State government never intervenes. Though the Bill wasn't given the Governor's go-ahead, these private colleges started advertising themselves as universities and initiated the process of enrolling students. We have represented Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, seeking cheating cases against these colleges for illegally running official websites and taking admissions. Also, it will be better if the government intervenes immediately and transfer the students to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad, or OU, as exams are about to begin”.

On condition of anonymity, a student of SNIST said: Our university admitted 400 students to the Computer Science Engineering group charging Rs 4 lakh per annum. But we were informed that within two months it will get recognition, now it is more than seven months, but yet there is no clarity. Without completing our first semester, the university collected the overall fee. Also, our first semester exams were scheduled on April 28, but were cancelled because of student's strike. Even if we appear for the exam there is no use; it will be better if the government gives the nod on transferring us to Osmania University or its affiliated colleges.”

A student from Guru Nanak University (GNU), said, “Around 4,000 students were given admission stating that very soon the institution will receive the status of a private university. But after eight months of enrolling students nothing has happened. For the past two weeks, we have been protesting. Following this, the varsity declared a two-week holiday for all students. Our future is at stake; there will be no recognition even after pursuing a degree. It will be if the government transfers us to JNTU or Osmania University, or its affiliated colleges”.