Hyderabad: 94-year-old woman wins the fight with Coronavirus

Hyderabad: A 94-year-old woman from Chikkadpally in Hyderabad proved that the statement of "the people above 70 years who are effected with the virus will be deceased." The woman named P Vijaya Lakshmi (94) took treatment for Coronavirus from state-run Gandhi Hospital and was discharged on after she recovered from the disease.

"The condition of the hospital is good. Doctors and sisters regularly used to visit the wards. Sanitary staff is also cleaning the premises daily. Healthy diet was also provided by the hospital."

As many as 1,831 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday. Out of the total new cases, 1,419 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region.