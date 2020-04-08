Hyderabad: A foolproof transport for Coronavirus cases

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases across the state, demand for ambulances has also grown manifold. Addressing the demand, a city-based start-up named StanPlus is providing end-to-end medical response solutions and ambulance services for both emergency and non-emergency. It is also extending after-life support to handle the entire ambulance system from operations, technology, to people.



Founded in 2016 by INSEAD graduates from France, Antoine Poirson, Jose Leon, and Prabhdeep Singh, StanPlus has partnered with over 25 hospitals in cities including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kochi for medical responses –all emergency calls made to the hospitals are being handled by the StanPlus team.

Prabhadeep Singh, CEO of StanPlus, says, "It is important to get patients to hospitals on time, along with treatment and other necessities. Our turnaround time is less compared to others; we reach 84 per cent of the patients in fewer than 15 minutes as compared to the 45 minutes standard time, and transport COVID 19 patients in less than an hour."

The startup aims to organise this market by standardising the hospital travel fare, patient care, and equipment for COVID 19 confirmed and suspect cases. "The startup charges minimal prices for transportation and PPE equipment in case if someone cannot afford to pay the amount, it is either paid off by the facility or is waived off by the startup as a charity gesture," adds Prabhadeep.