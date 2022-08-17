Hyderabad: A joy Metro ride with a tinge of patriotism

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad reverberated with patriotism during the joyride organised for 60 children of the Twinkle Star School and specially-abled children of Swayamkrushi orphanage on Tuesday morning from Ameerpet metro station to Miyapur metro Station on both ways.

The joy ride was organised as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu. About 60 children who took part in the joy ride for the first time were extremely excited and boisterous, continually chanting full-throated 'Bharat Mataki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

According to Hyderabad Metro rail officials, as per the direction of the State government, the 55 metro trains running on the three corridors were stopped for 52 seconds at 11.30 am for the mass rendition of the national anthem inside metro trains and at stations with passengers and metro staff standing to attention and singing the Nation Anthem in unison. Apart from the joy ride, a drawing exhibition was held and the specially-abled children and orphanage school children performed choreographed dance at Ameerpet Metro Station.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL said, "Thanks to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters who fought for the Independence of the country. We also need to have economic independence to take care of the underprivileged, health care for all and education for the young. Freedom of commute too is important and this is possible only through public transport as not everyone can afford cars or two-wheelers."

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, said, "HMR is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava with all patriotic fervour. It was an absolute delight to celebrate this occasion with students, who made this engagement memorable. As the city's lifeline, HMR is abuzz with various events and activities engaging everyone in the journey of freedom resonating with the essence of India's Independence."

Expressing the journey of the joy ride Surekha and Rohan, class 4thstudents of Twinkle Star School, said that it is not our first time in metro rail, but we enjoyed the ride thoroughly. Sharing the first ride on Metro rail, Renuka, a class 3 student of Twinkle Star School said,"This is my first metro rail journey. I had a cheerful rail journey."