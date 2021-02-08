Hyderabad: Activists demand cases withdrawal

RethiBowli: Demanding the withdrawal of cases on civilians and urging to waive off all challans issued on vehicles during lockdown, the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) of Telangana State wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and to the State Home Minister.

They also urged the government to return the vehicles along with documents that were seized by the police department during the lockdown period. Challans were issued by the police for violating lockdown rules implemented by the Centre and State governments during March to April 2020.

According to the media reports, the city traffic police department registered around 2.26 lakh cases against vehicle riders for violating lockdown rules and they were also fined with hefty challans for various traffic violations.

Speaking on the issue, SQ Masood, a social activist and convener of APCR, said that police personnel deployed across the State during lockdown misbehaved with civilians and resorted to beating people with 'lathis' (sticks).

"Despite orders were issued (Government Order (GO) 46) by Telangana government, which clearly directed that residents can procure essential goods and services from shops and establishment within a radius of 3 km from their residence, the cops beat up residents and seized their vehicles by registering cases."

Masood further stated that in majority of cases, without paying heed to those who were outside their houses, the police not only hit them but humiliated them. "There was also a minimal effort on behalf of the police to differentiate between actual violators and those who stepped out of their homes to buy provisions and to perform their duties including media persons and health workers," he added.

APCR convener Mohammed Afzal mentioned in the letter that booking false cases against the general public is against democratic ethos, as the law-abiding citizens became the victims of the police brutality.

"People faced huge difficulties and due to lockdown many lost their jobs falling into financial troubles, cases booked against them and huge challans issued by the police can increase their suffering," said Mohammed Afzal.

It was reported that civilians, NGO workers, journalists even health workers were allegedly beaten up when they stepped out to purchase essentials or to perform their respective duties during the lockdown phase one and two.

Moreover, two cops were also suspended on April 29, 2020, by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for beating up two men and causing injuries in separate incidents during the lockdown.