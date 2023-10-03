Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj organises chess and carrom tournaments in twin cities

Hyderabad: To commemorate Agrasen Jayanti, the Manasarovar Sakha branch of Agarwal Samaj in Telangana organised a Chess and Carrom tournament on Monday. For the first time such an event was hosted by the organisation in the twin cities. The tournament attracted 65 participants in Chess, spanning in the age group of below 10 years to above 70 years, and approximately 35 participants in Carroms. Winners across all categories received cash prizes, certificates, medals, and trophies.

In the male category of Chess, Vedant Agarwal, who is below 10 years old, secured the first prize, while in the female category, Vedhika Goel claimed the top spot. Special recognition was granted to super seniors who took part in the event, namely Ghansyam Saraf and Rahul Singhal. In the super juniors category, awards were presented to Jeet, Vibhor, Nivaan, Advid, Priyansh, Vanshika, Shlok, and Chirag. In the Carrom competition, Raj Gopal Agarwal emerged as the winner in the male category, while Kamlesh Mittal secured the first prize in the female category.

Nitin Sureka, the Convenor, stated that the primary objective of the event was to motivate and raise awareness about various games. The chess tournament’s final match was particularly thrilling, with five matches ending in draw. Eventually, it was decided to play an additional round, which also resulted in a draw. Finally, an extra five minutes were provided, and the winner was determined during that time. Plans are in place to include more indoor games in the event starting next year. The event was attended by Anjani Kumar, former president of Agarwal Samaj, Kapoor Chand Agarwal, Secretary of Agrawal Samaj, Kanchan Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Naveen Agarwal, Treasurer, and Rakesh Jalan, Sport Committee Chairman. Sponsors of the event, Vikas Kesan from Keshan Industries LLP and Rakesh Jalan from Mickey Sri Balaji Plastic Industries were also present to grace the occasion.

Agarwal Samaj Telangana having around 84 branches throughout Telangana with a strength of more than 6000 members.

Paradise branch is one of the branches of Agarwal Samaj. Umesh Agarwal who is the convenor of the programme said as a part of celebration of Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav,Paradise Shakhaorganised a painting and singing competition for children and elders, at Haryana Bhavan, Secunderabad, on 1st October 2023. The program started with Pooja in Mata temple in Haryana bhavan. Then Sri Agrasen ji Pooja was performed by office bearers and members present.

As a part of celebration AkhandJyoti RathYatra was started which would travel all around Telangana in all branches in a chariot decorated grandly. This chariot reached Haryana bhavan for pooja, all members present welcomed the chariot with great pleasure and performed Pooja.