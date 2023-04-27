Hyderabad: Alignment of Shamshabad Airport metro stretch examined

Hyderabad : The alignment of the Shamshabad airport metro stretch at Rajendranagar Hill was inspected by HAML MD NVS Reddy on Wednesday.

According to Metro officials, the 1.3km long stretch of Shamshabad airport metro viaduct is being constructed on steep hills, boulders and valleys.

After inspection, several important decisions were taken by the officials. As the gap between the metro alignment and Outer Ring Road (ORR) crash barrier is only about 18 feet, protective barriers of adequate strength and height will be installed to prevent any boulders from falling toward ORR.

The team advised that boulder stabilisation works should be completed in consultation with experts and protective fencing should be erected on the left side of the metro viaduct. The possibility of constructing the metro viaduct on stubs or low-rise pillars should be explored to avoid the removal of rocks."