Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra gives go-ahead for Rajamouli to make Mohenjo Daro
Hyderabad : From being a successful industrialist in the manufacture of automobiles, industrialist Anand Mahindra is now set to enter the filmmaking business and seems to be showing interest in making Bollywood and Tollywood films.
Anand has a passion for cinema and a keen interest in filmmaking, a subject he pursued as an undergraduate at Harvard. A desire to meaningfully contribute to the media and entertainment ecosystem in India has led him to invest in his personal capacity in media ventures.
Anand made headlines after he gave a shoutout to Rajamouli and Twitter thread two days back with historical illustrations, urging him to think about a film project based on an era.
“These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…” Mahindra wrote.
As Mahindra requested Rajamouli to make a movie on the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC) era, the RRR director responded to the industrialist, sharing an anecdote that inspired him to work on a movie based on the Indus Valley Civilisation.
“Yes sir... While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that it turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan a few years later.
Tried so hard to visit Mohenjo Daro. Sadly, was denied permission,” he tweeted. In response, Mahindra said, “Delighted to hear this. Go for it!”
Rajamouli is known for making movies based on Indian history. He has won accolades for his historical films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Oscar-winning RRR.
The Twitter thread features ancient cities of Indus Valley Civilisation, including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro and Rupar. It was shared by a handle called Desi Thug.