Hyderabad: App that tests your traffic awareness

Hyderabad: The Home Minister, Md Mahmood Ali, on Monday launched the T-20 traffic awareness test app. This app was launched to create awareness on road signs, traffic rules and to ensure road safety.

According to official release by the police department, the app is an online test for the citizens who are above 18 years and their ability on Road signs and Traffic Rules. About 450 questions are available and these questions will keep changing every time a user takes the test.

There are sets A, B and C and each set will have 20 questions in both English and Telugu. Participants can enter their name and age and then select any one of the Set and play the game. Out of 20 marks if any participant gets 18 and above will get by declared as winner of the T 20 cup, read the note. The event was attended by Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar and other officers.

About 450 questions are available and these questions will keep changing every time a user takes the test.

There are sets A, B and C and each set will have 20 questions in both English and Telugu. Participants can enter their name and age and then select any one of the Set and play the game. Questions will be displayed one by one and the participants may select the answers from the given multiple choices and every question result will be shown as correct or wrong and the total marks obtained will be counted. Out of 20 marks if any participant gets 18 and above will get by declared as winner of the T 20 cup. If anyone is not successful, they can play again by practicing the test through the online link, read the note.

However, the traffic awareness app will be available on social media and traffic websites. The event was attended by Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar and other officers.