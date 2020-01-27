Hyderabad: Artworks on RuB cynosure of all eyes

Uppuguda: The newly constructed Uppuguda Railway under Bridge (RuB) which finally got completed after crossing several hurdles for almost 6-years, now bears the impressions made by the contemporary artists who tried to showcase the rich cultural heritage of not only the region, but also of the entire country through their artwork on all over the walls.



Speaking to The Hans India Dattupant, GHMC superintendent engineer (South Zone - projects department) said that the project was completed in December and for its beautification the GHMC had decided to decorate the walls with attractive paintings. He said that if the walls were left plain the locals might damage the walls, so the GHMC decided to beautify it and around 20 different artworks were painted including the historic Charminar, Golconda Qila, Assembly, High Court, Telangana Kaman, India Gate, Taj Mahal, and different traditional festivals of India and also suggestive paintings on awareness about 'no to plastic', he added.

Works began in 2014

The works of the RuB began in 2014, after several logistics issues were finally completed. According to the officials, the work of this RuB which is about 600-700 mts was started after the completion of works by the Railway department. The remaining works were handed over to GHMC in 2016. "In 2017 the amount of Rs 9 crore was sanctioned and the works were resumed. However, there was a slow-down in the works due to underground water lines, cables and drainage system which were re-arranged, and even a lone property also put the Uppuguda RuB project on hold for some time and now the works are completed," said Dattupant,

The RuB is now open for the public and official inauguration would be done after the completion of remaining works like laying of road in some sections. "The road near the RuB is yet to be laid and the works are going on. They will be completed within 10 days and after the completion of works the inauguration will be done", said Dattupant.

RuB ease commuters

Since the works of the RuB have been completed, the commuters felt at ease for reaching their destinations. "For the last 6 years the commuters were facing problems and had to reach their destinations by travelling around 2-3 km extra distance. After the RuB works were completed the commuters are reaching Kandikal Gate, Baba Nagar, DRDL road etc. and for other side Chatrinaka, Gowlipura, Lal Darwaza, Shahalibanda etc with in less time much ease without facing any issues. Earlier, the commuters would have to travel several extra kilometers", said T Rajnikanth, a resident.