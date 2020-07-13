Hyderabad: Attack on Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind comes under BJP fire

Hyderabad: State BJP has strongly condemned the attack on the party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Aravind at Warangal on Sunday and blamed the TRS for the attack.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS leaders, Ministers, and land-grabbers encouraged by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, were involved in the attack. He warned that "If attacks have to be responded in the same vein, then, the TRS leaders should think of what would be their situation."

Lashing out at the ruling party, he said that the TRS has no faith in democracy that's why Telangana is becoming a Razakar Raj.

He alleged that the attack on BJP MP was a conspiracy by the TRS leaders. He demanded immediate suspension of police officials present at the time of the attack on MP Dharmapuri Aravind.

Earlier, the Nizamabad MP said, "the anti- Hindu forces in TRS had attacked me in Warangal when I went there to address a press conference on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

It's a shame on Chief Minister KCR , Home Minister Mahmood Ali and DGP, for bringing down the order of the state to chaos, where a people's representative is attacked and chased in the broad daylight" Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and former minister D K Aruna demanded filing of cases against Warangal MLAs Narender and Vinay Bhaskar and immediate suspension of police officials present at the time of the attack on the MP.

Former MP and BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said that physical attacks like this one reflect the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

BJP Telangana State, chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao condemning the attack said a Member of Parliament is physically attacked in broad daylight by TRS party workers, and BJP considers it as a failure of Warangal police for not averting this incident.

The party demanded the arrest of TRS workers involved in the physical attack on MP Aravind. Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC, BJP State core committee member, condemned the attack on BJP office, at Warangal Urban, by TRS workers, with eggs and pelting stones, when the Nizamabad MP holding a media conference there on Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana and country's fight against Covid.

BJP State general secretary alleged that the police left those attacked the BJP office and Nizamabad MP but slapped false cases on BJP Urban district president Rao Padma, Warangal Rural president K Sridhar and arresting them along with several other party workers.