Hyderabad: Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav celebrations at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to hold Independence Day celebrations on a grand note since it happens to be part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

Last year, the celebrations were held low-key due to the corona pandemic situation. The State Government feels that since it happens to be the 75th Independence Day which is being celebrated as an intensive, country-wide programme, it has been decided to hold a gala celebration at the historic Golconda Fort on August 15.

Officials said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed them to see that the celebrations were held in a grand manner to suit the occasion. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday held a meeting with officials of all concerned departments. The Chief Minister would hoist the national flag and address the people. This will be followed by cultural programmes. Full details of the programme are being finalised.

Meanwhile, the Police department has started making necessary arrangements, including preparing a detailed plan for traffic management in order to avoid inconvenience to the public at the time of celebrations at the historical fort.

The Health department has been asked to make necessary arrangements to supply masks and sanitizers and ensure that every visitor, including the officials practice the Covid safety norms until the event is over.

The Chief Secretary made it clear that Covid norms should be followed. It may be mentioned here that during such events and public meetings, neither the leaders nor the general public were wearing masks. Those who use masks do not wear them properly.

The State Cultural department is mobilising cultural troupes in large numbers from different parts of the State. All the folk and dance forms of different communities would be showcased. The Chief Secretary will hold another round of meeting with all departments and review the arrangements for the celebrations.