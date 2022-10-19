Hyderabad: Balanagar sees no end to pothole menace

Bustling Balanagar which is bursting at the seams continues to be haunted by potholes, causing immense hardship to the denizens of the area.

Come rains, the area transforms into the place of craters, posing a serious threat to safety and security of people.

Roads in the area are littered with potholes. Yes, while civic officials fiddle, commuters spend agonising moments while using the potholed stretches.