Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks BJYM members to donate blood in big way

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called upon the BJYM members to donate blood as the blood stocks are depleting in hospitals.

on Several patients are facing troubles due to the scarcity of the stocks of blood in hospitals. It is appreciable that people are following the lockdown and extending their support to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, during the crisis emerged due to the nation-wide lockdown measures some patients, particularly the Taslima patients who need blood have been facing troubles, he added.

He asked the BJYM members to come forward to donate blood. He also asked people and officials to called the local BJYM member or leaders in case they need blood for emergencies. He also asked them to distribute groceries and other essential items to the poor and needy on the day by strictly observing the social distancing norms.

Later, Sanjay has inspected the demo presented on the stitching of masks and said the party is also arranging masks in a big way to distribute among people across the State.