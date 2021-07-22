Hyderabad: Bar brawl lands three in jail

A brawl at HiFi pub at Country Club landed three persons in jail, said Panjagutta police. The trio were identified as Praveen, Nandeshwar and Samuel, all working at club.



Getting into details, the three persons attacked a woman who went to the pub with his two friends discuss an issue with some others. The other party is said to have misbehaved with the woman a day before the incident.

"The woman went to the pub again on July 12 to discuss about the previous day's incident. However, the proprietor Murali Krishna along with others attacked the woman with bottles," the police added.

The victim who sustained serious injuries lodged a complaint with the police. The police registered a case and took three persons into custody while efforts are on to nab Murali Krishna who is at large.