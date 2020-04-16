Hyderabad beautification gets a fillip

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the city is turning more and more scenic with each passing day. Its ecosystem is flourishing in absence of pollution of air and water.

Taking advantage of the situation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and horticulture departments are completing their pending beautification projects with iconic themes.

Chinthalkunta Junction creating awareness among citizens with the COVID theme as part of beautification of central meridian in LB nagar. A human idol wearing face mask is not only adding charm to the locale but also sending a message across about the importance of wearing face masks.

"In LB Nagar zone we are developing several junctions and medians as part of beautification projects. We selected Covid19 theme for Chinthalkunta junction to spread a message and remind everyone to wear face mask and are also adopting such themes at other central medians like Owasi junction.

Unlike normal days, medians on main roads are progressing fast because of lack of pollution or interventions to their growth. We observe a quick progress in the plant growth; we are trying to add more greenery and beauty to the city public spots," said K J Vijay Krishna, Deputy Commissioner, LB Nagar, GHMC.

Medians below Metro Railway tracks are also being maintained well by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). "We have a team of 50 workers exclusively to water plants across the city.

Every day a few areas will be covered. A spot is watered once in two days which is sufficient. If any of the areas requires more water for plant growth, we will be doing it regularly as per the plant demand.

On an average, 65-km medians are watered every day in all the corridors. Maintaining the city clean and green is always our primary objective," said NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL.

"Doing their bit to expand greenery across the city, the horticulture wing of GHMC is putting its best efforts to add various species and we are also developing greenery in GHMC parks along with the medians and junction beautifications," said A Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner, Yousufguda.