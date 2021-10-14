Hyderabad bizman murder: CP Anjani Kumar suspends Sub-Inspector

Hyderabad commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar suspended a sub-inspector in the murder of a businessman who was hacked to death in the broad daylight on Wednesday evening.

The SI was suspended for dereliction of duties as he failed to act in time to save the man. It was learned that the assailants dragged the businessman out of his car on Bandlaguda road and hacked to death. Although the several witnessed the crime, no passerby or even the police dared to rush to save the victim.

Three brothers have suspected to have attacked the businessman following a financial dispute with the victim, Zubaidi.

The police launched a manhunt to nab the assailants who fled the scene after killing the businessman. South Zone DCP Gajrao Bhupal said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused.