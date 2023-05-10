Hyderabad: BJP cadre, leaders to visit striking junior panchayat secretaries

Hyderabad : State BJP on Tuesday decided to stand in support of the striking junior panchayat secretaries.

A decision to this effect was taken after a teleconference with the district party leaders. To express solidarity the party leaders and cadre were asked to go to homes where the employees are on strike.

That apart, the party decided to organise protests demanding resolution of ‘just’ demands of the junior panchayat secretaries. Bandi asked employees of other departments to get involved send a message that the JAC of panchayat secretaries was not alone.

The party also decided to participate in a big way to make the Unemployed March on May 11 in Sangareddy successful to reiterate demands for an inquiry with sitting judge into the TSPSC question paper leak, suspension of IT Minister from the Cabinet and payment of Rs 1 lakh compensation to the unemployed for loss due to the cancellation of PSC examinations.

Bandi said all those protecting Hindu dharma are coming together after the Congress party announcement to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. The Hindu Ekta Yatra will be organised in a big way on May 14 in Karimangar. It will be an event to express solidarity with Hindus in Telangana. He said more than a lakh are expected to take part in the yatra. It will be organised as a non-political event without any party flags and banners. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP in-charge Tarun Chug will attend.

Said party State general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy the district-level committee formed with key leaders should inspect crop losses in their respective areas to express solidarity and support to rain-affected farmers.