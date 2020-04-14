Hyderabad: BJP leader K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded to KCR Conduct more tests to arrest the spread of coronavirus

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded the State government to release the test numbers of the COVID-19 positive cases in the daily health bulletin being released by it.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that the TRS Government is not releasing the details of the number of tests it's conducting across the state of Telangana daily. The BJP leader said that his party believes the state government is not carrying out enough tests in Telangana and is trying to be evasive on the same.

He reminded "the World Health Organisation (WHO) and ICMR have issued a strong advisory to test extensively, contact trace and isolate to ensure the arrest of transmission of coronavirus in the community." However, the state government is paying no heed to the important task and behaving irresponsibly.

Krishna Saagar Rao wondered at Minister KT Rama Rao talking of plasma therapy initiative in Telangana State on TV Channels, without having either enough pre-emptive testing or anti-body testing facilities in the state. He asked the minister to explain how he wishes to undertake plasma therapy without having anti-body testing in Telangana State? Or, his statements are rhetoric hyperbole devoid of facts, he wondered.

The BJP leader expressed doubts that tests carried out are very less in Telangana State. This is also leading to the state's inability to assess the cause of deaths and many Covid-19 cases and deaths are seemingly going unreported.

He cautioned the government that not testing will anyway stop the contagion of Covid-19 disease. In fact, it might cause a possibility of an unmanageable health crisis soon with rapid community spread. Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party urges KCR to act with conviction by following central government and WHO guidelines to counter the spread of Covid-19 in Telangana State.