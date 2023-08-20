Hyderabad: BJP MLAs Pravas workshop chalks out strategy for Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy presided over the BJP MLAs Pravas workshop held here on Saturday. Aprajitha Sarangi, MP Bhubaneshwar, BJP national spokesperson, Prakash Javdekar, BJP Telangana election in-charge, Vivek VenkatSwamy, and senior leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy attended the workshop. The workshop was attended by 119 MLAs from Karnataka, Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Orrisa, Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pravas workshop, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that the party is preparing in all respects for ensuing Assembly elections. The party is chalking a plan to make people about how the BRS is looting the state, and the workshop is focussing mainly on the same.

MLAs from different states will go to people for about a week and prepare a report on the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State. She alleged that the BR’s government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is intending to go to the elections by selling government lands. But, people are prepared to hand over the power to the BJP whenever the elections take place in Telangana.

She alleged that it is the BRS and Congress that are trying to whip up communal passion for winning the elections by airing fake videos. She appealed to people to see the conspiracies of the BRS and Congress which stoop any low for power, and stressed that BJP is coming to power in Telangana.