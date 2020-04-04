Hyderabad: BJP questions MIM chief's silence over TJ episode

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao questioned the silence of the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and what he has done to contain corona spread in his own constituency of Hyderabad.

In a statement here on Friday, the BJP leader asked what the Hyderabad MP is doing when the number is steeply rising day by day in his own constituency and why hasn't he yet condemned the Tablighi Jamaat episode. Particularly, when thousands of participants of the TJ meeting who are openly defying all government's directives nationally. The BJP leader accused Asaduddin Owaisi that he has in fact openly supported this cluster, which by far is the largest infecting cluster in the entire world. "Tablighi Jamaat cluster is rapidly transmitting coronavirus across India. However, Asaduddin is busy promoting these superspreaders through his supportive statements," he said.