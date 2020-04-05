Hyderabad: BOCI comes forward to ferry migrants

Hyderabad: Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) has come forward to operate their vehicles if government wants to facilitate transportation of migrants to their native places.

The BOCI wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with several demands and also offered to support the government in transportation of migrants.

The BOCI president Prasanna Patwardhan said that the organisation has more than 15 lakh buses and 11 lakh cars and the sector was facing crisis because of lockdown imposed in the country.

Many of the organisations were unable to provide salaries to their staff and only few were capable to pay for the next few months.

The BOCI president demanded that the government allow the utilisation of CSR fund.

The other demands include paying salaries for three months through the money collected through PF, ESI, waiver of EMIs for loans taken for the vehicles, waiver of toll taxes for three months, insurance claims should be paid to the vehicle owners without additional premium as most vehicles were kept idle during the lockdown period.