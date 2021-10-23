  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Body of newborn found in garbage dump in Amberpet

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

The body of a newborn wrapped in a plastic cover was found by the GHMC workers here at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The body of a newborn wrapped in a plastic cover was found by the GHMC workers here at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The sanitation workers who was clearing the garbage dump found the body and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital. The police also registered a case and launched an investigation. They are also looking into the CCTV footage.

The police also suspect that the child was abandoned by the parents after he died.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X