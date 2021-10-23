Hyderabad: Body of newborn found in garbage dump in Amberpet

The body of a newborn wrapped in a plastic cover was found by the GHMC workers here at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The sanitation workers who was clearing the garbage dump found the body and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital. The police also registered a case and launched an investigation. They are also looking into the CCTV footage.

The police also suspect that the child was abandoned by the parents after he died.