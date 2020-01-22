Hyderabad: Bollards under Charminar Pedestrianisation Project yet to be made operational

Charminar: Even as the first phase of hydraulic bollards near Gulzar Houz was completed as part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), they are yet to become operational. Considered to be one of the prestigious undertaken by the GHMC in the City, other phases on three other sides are yet to be completed, hindering functioning of the one side which is completed.

The sole purpose of installing of hydraulic bollards is to prevent vehicles from getting closure to the heritage structure of Charminar. The first phase of installing them was started in May and was completed with testing in July. Almost six months were completed and still the GHMC is to utilise bollards.

One can see that instead of making these bollards functioning, barricades are placed to stop entry of vehicles near the Charminar. Even after the barricades are set up, the commuters are entering the CCP tiles and moving near Charminar.

According to a project official, the first phase bollards were tested in July. After an inspection by the Special Project Director of CPP, Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui, and other officials on December 27, the works were completed and handed over to the GHMC in the first week of January, said Hydraulic Bollards Project service engineer Mohammed Jawaduddin.

He said that the second phase of the bollards near the Laad Bazaar side was also almost completed. The only delay was due to electric supply. The project officials have made representation to the electric department and are waiting for approval. "As soon as project department receives approval the works will be completed within 8-10 days," Jawaduddin added.

Speaking on issue GHMC DE E Srinivas said that after receiving the first phase project of Hydraulic bollards the GHMC has handed over the project to the Special Project Director and the functioning of bollards would be started after the completion of entire 4 phases and after the instruction of Special Project Director.

The second phase works near the Laad Bazar side are almost completed and the third phase works near Mecca Masjid side have been launched. It is slowing down due to shifting of underground cables. The fourth phase of works near Sardar Mahalo side are yet to start due to the logistic problems, said Srinivas.