Hyderabad: Boy injured severely in stray dogs attack at Rajendranagar

Another stray dog attack was reported in Rajendranagar circle where a boy named Arun Kumar was attacked by a stray dog while walking in the old village of Mailardevpalli.

In another area, six stray dogs attacked a couple's two-year-old Babu, who works as a labourer near Sunrise Towers, in front of the Methodist Church at Tejaswi Nagar in Attapur Division.

Hearing the screams of the boy, the locals chased away the dogs and saved the child's life. The people are urging GHMC authorities to wake up and save people from the menace of stray dogs.