Hyderabad: Burglars hurl stones at Petrol bunk, robs Rs 40,000

Burglars hurled stones at a petrol bunk and robbed Rs 40,000 from the workers here on Wednesday night at Dharpalli of Nizamabad district.





Workers at the petrol bunk informed the police who rushed to the spot and inspected the bunk. CP Nagaraju examined the CCTV footage and assured to catch the culprits. They said that a group jumped off the wall to enter the petrol bunk. While two people entered into the bunk office others kept waiting for them outside.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. They inspected the nearby areas and found a cash counter in which they found Rs 21,000 cash.

Meanwhile, the police said that the burglars concealed their face with monkey cap. Around 10 people are said to have involved in the attack. The police suspect that the burglars would have created a recce before committing the offence.