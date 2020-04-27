Hyderabad: Cameras to detect face masks, test temp soon

Hyderabad: Thermal screening is turning out to be a way normal technology in the rapidly growing world of Artificial Intelligence. After monitoring 3-km geo-fence violations of vehicles, the Telangana government is now preparing to screen social distancing, face mask detection and measure temperature using thermal cameras.

The government is on track to adopt the new and novel features of AI. So far, it has installed thermal cameras at 64 major locations of Hyderabad to monitor lockdown violations. Developed by Vehant Technologies, FebriEye, a thermal camera, comes with additional analytics such as face mask and social distancing monitoring system which generates an alarm in case of any violations.

FebriEye thermal camera can cover around 3x5 meter area which means it can be conveniently used at an entry point scenario even for automated detection of temperature of multiple people entering at once at a premise.

Social distancing algorithm and face mask can be used with FebriEye (entry restricted view) or can be used separately also for a larger view (Vehant is launching a separate AI-based product for city surveillance) to detect social distancing in a wide area such as markets.

FebriEye is a thermal screening system for real time and automated non-intrusive monitoring of temperature of a person. It also detects through its AI-based algorithms whether the person is wearing a face cover (mask) or not, which is going to be mandatory in post-lockdown too, till Corona problem is solved. It also detects social distancing between people.

Kapil Badreja, the CEO of Vehant Technologies, said, "FebriEye is an effective and convenient tool for any building or premises to ensure that they are safe from Corona. We are working on adding a face recognition module which can be used for touchless attendance management system for offices," he added.

On adjusting proper view angle, social distancing can be measured very accurately. Face mask detection will be more than 95% accurate and generates alarm when it detects anybody with higher temperature, said Cherukumalli Rao, General Manager (sales), Vehant Technologies.

In addition, FebriEye has storage capacity to record the data collected by camera. A key challenge is placement of cameras, which is very critical to position; occlusion may be a challenge.