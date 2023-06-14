Hyderabad: Campaign de mega in the works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take up an aggressive campaign after the conclusion of the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day on June 21.

According to sources, details of the campaign are under preparation. The BRS chief, who feels that the 21-day celebrations, had created a positive impact for the ruling party, and it needs to be sustained till the end of elections. It is learnt that the campaign aims to reach out to the people and explain the qualitative change the BRS government had brought in the lives of poorer sections through various “unique” welfare schemes introduced by the government since 2014.

KCR feels that the countdown for the Assembly elections will begin in July as the Election Commission is likely to issue the notification in October. Hence KCR wants to take up an aggressive campaign of the government’s achievements in the next four months.

The CM does not want to leave any stone unturned and wants to halt the Opposition from gaining upper hand. He is learnt to have told the senior party leaders that the Congress is indulging in “wrong” campaign against Dharani portal and other such issues and that needs to be effectively countered.

The month-wise campaign will highlight the development and welfare schemes and seek the people’s support to win the election for a third consecutive term. The party will organize meetings with beneficiaries of various schemes by local MLAs and other public representatives in every Assembly constituency.

The recently launched Griha Lakshmi and Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for artisans and vocational communities and Dalit Bandhu scheme benefit will be handed over by holding special programmes in every mandal from June last week.

KCR, sources said, has decided to visit all districts regularly during the next four months and take part in several development programmes. The MLAs will hold rallies and meetings with different communities to address their grievances at their doorsteps.

A special campaign programme is under preparation to counter the Opposition parties’ allegations and accusations on various issues.

KCR and BRS leaders will intensify their campaign against the Congress. They will go to people “exposing” the hidden agenda of the TPCC to bring disrepute to the Dharani portal through various platforms including vigorous media campaign.

Leaders said that some more issues like land encroachments and allegations on MLAs raised by the Opposition will also be countered effectively. The BRS party would be taking up positive campaign on its schemes and developmental activities and would launch a campaign with “facts and data” to expose the Opposition’s negative campaign.