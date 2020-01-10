Hyderabad: CBI summons Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

The CBI court on Friday took up the hearing of the supplementary petition filed in Penna cements case and summoned the Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former minister Dharmana. The summons was also issued to IAS officer Sri Lakshmi, retired officers Shyamul, VD Raja Gopal, DRO Sudershan Reddy and Tahsildar Ellamma and were asked to present before the court on January 17.

Though the charge sheet was filed two years back, the hearing was suspended due to the stay imposed by the High Court. The CBI court took up the hearing after the High Court lifted the stay.

The CBI court dismissed the arguments made by the AP CM YS Jagan who asked the court not to take up the hearing. The court said that it has the right to file supplementary charge sheets whenever they collect key evidence.

The charge sheet said that there were irregularities in the allocation of lands in Anantapuram and Thandur to Penna cement. The CBI alleged that then mining minister Sabitha and revenue minister Dharmana had neglected their duties.