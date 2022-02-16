Hyderabad: CEC issues notices to BJP MLA Raja Singh

The Central Election Commission on Wednesday served notices to BJP MLA Raja Singh for the alleged warnings made to the voters in Uttar Pradesh. It is known that Raja Singh has released a video making sensational remarks against the voters in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of elections. In the video, he called on the Hindu people to unite in the UP elections.

He threatened that they would identify the voters who did not vote for Yogi Adityanath after the election. "The houses of those who did not vote of Yogi Adityanath will be razed," Raja Singh threatened.

The CEC which issued notices to the Goshamahal MLA asked him to respond within 24 hours.

TRS minister KT Rama Rao also reacted to the Raja Singh's remarks. "Just when you think they can't stoop any lower, yet another amazing comedian pops up. If you don't vote for BJP, Yogi will demolish/Bulldoze your house says this BJP MLA/Legislature floor leader from Telangana," he tweeted.

Raja Singh further replied to the tweet stating that after Yogi Adityanath became UP Chief Minister, he cracked the whip against ISI agents, terrorists, land grabbers and thieves. He completely controlled rowdy-sheeters in UP. Yogi took back the land that was encroached by grabbers and gave single bedroom flats to poor people in that land.