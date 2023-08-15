Hyderabad Central Prison Staff and inmates celebrated Independence Day

Hyderabad: Police officials in Central Prison celebrated 77th Independence Day at the prison premises on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Prisons, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud hoisted the National Flag and addressed the Staff and prisoners. The Superintendent appreciated the participation with commitment and discipline in successful conducting of various programmes in Telangana State prisons, aimed at the Welfare of the prison inmates as well as the staff.

The Superintendent of Prisons appreciated the staff on occupying the good position in Telangana State in respect of maintaining the discipline, medical aid and providing all required welfare activities to the prisoners and requested the staff to maintain the same tempo in future. N Niranjan Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, D Kalidas, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, S Vijay Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, B Jalendhar, Jailor, Dev Singh, Jailor, R Srinivas, Jailor, K Subash, Jailor, M Thitumal Reddy, Jailor, CH Atchaiah, Jailor and officers, staff and inmates of Central Prison were present.