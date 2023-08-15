Live
- Trump indicted by Fulton County grand jury in Georgia on 41 counts of felony
- Rishi Sunak visits Morari Bapu's Ram Katha at Cambridge University
- Tagbin’s Digital Triumph: Uniting India with 8 Crore+ Tricolour Selfies in Har Ghar Tiranga 2023
- Former NSG Commando Lucky Bisht biopic becomes best seller in 3 weeks
- Actor Mohan Babu holds tree planting event on 77th Independence Day
- Independence Day 2023: The artistry behind ‘Yeh Desh’ music video by Indrajit Nattoji
- Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan fetes veteran freedom fighter at his residence
- Yamuna's water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, official says grave situation unlikely
- Veteran recalls Partition horrors, travelling with bodies; finding money on corpses
- Durgabai Deshmukh-the Iron lady
Just In
Hyderabad Central Prison Staff and inmates celebrated Independence Day
Police officials in Central Prison celebrated 77th Independence Day at the prison premises on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Police officials in Central Prison celebrated 77th Independence Day at the prison premises on Tuesday.
The Superintendent of Prisons, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud hoisted the National Flag and addressed the Staff and prisoners. The Superintendent appreciated the participation with commitment and discipline in successful conducting of various programmes in Telangana State prisons, aimed at the Welfare of the prison inmates as well as the staff.
The Superintendent of Prisons appreciated the staff on occupying the good position in Telangana State in respect of maintaining the discipline, medical aid and providing all required welfare activities to the prisoners and requested the staff to maintain the same tempo in future. N Niranjan Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, D Kalidas, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, S Vijay Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, B Jalendhar, Jailor, Dev Singh, Jailor, R Srinivas, Jailor, K Subash, Jailor, M Thitumal Reddy, Jailor, CH Atchaiah, Jailor and officers, staff and inmates of Central Prison were present.