Hyderabad: Central team happy with Covid facilities

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) which visited Gandhi Hospital, the nodal treatment hospital for Covid-19 patients in the state, expressed satisfaction over facilities, hygiene, safe practices and treatment procedures.

According to Gandhi Superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the central delegation was apprised of the entire gamut of Covid-19 treatment being provided at the hospital. Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, and other members of the team including Director of NIN Dr Hemalatha, Director, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, S S Thakur, and Associate Professor Sekhar Chaturvedi enquired about the treatment, hospitals facilities, number of beds, ICU and ventilator facilities in the hospital.

Also they sought information on safety measures taken and protective equipment given to doctors and other health care staff on frontline duties. Further the team enquired whether the hospital have sufficient staff of paramedical, sanitation, security and ward boys. Gandhi hospital authorities informed that condition of 90% patients' health condition was normal and there was no dearth of staff.

Gandhi Medical College principal Dr G Prakash Rao, Hospital Superintendent Dr M Raja Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy, HOD Respiratory of Medicine Dr Krishna Murthy and other senior officials of GHMC were also present.

Earlier the central team inspected the quarantine centre set up at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and enquired about the facilities provided there. The team inspected the central drug store and asked how they were supplying medicines to the other districts and mode of transport. It also asked about PPE kits availability and their quality and method of disposal of used materials. Further, the team inspected register of distribution of medicines.