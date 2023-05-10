Hyderabad: Centre delaying caste-based census process says BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao

Hyderabad : Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was delaying the process of caste based census for political reasons.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the OBC Students Association at the University of Hyderabad on ‘BC caste census- Its inevitability and impact’ here on Tuesday, Rao said the importance of taking up the Caste Census of the Backward Classes enables to assess their actual living conditions and make necessary policy programmes for their betterment.

But unfortunately, there has been no positive response or commitment on the part of the Centre, he added. The BC Commission Chairman said that in the absence of an updated Caste Census, it would be very difficult to render justice to OBCs.

If every citizen of the country has to become a part of the development, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community. “Not updating data using more recent figures may deprive many people the benefits of welfare programmes,” he said and called upon the people to exert pressure on the Centre to take up Caste Census at the earliest.