Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Centre giving backdoor access to corporates to loot people's money says Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Centre giving backdoor access to corporates to loot peopleTelangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy
Highlights

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to...

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to give corporate sector a backdoor access to savings of small depositors by introducing Financial Sector Development and Regulation (FSDR) Bill.

Narayana Reddy alleged that the BJP government was trying to privatise the public sector banks through FSDR Bill so as to benefit a few corporates by granting them access to the hard-earned money of common depositors.

Originally, the BJP government had introduced Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017 which was later dropped due to a controversial 'bail-in' clause.

However, now the same bill is being introduced with some modifications which are more dangerous than the original FRDI Bill. He said the Bill provides for constitution of a new Resolution Corporation (RC) which will monitor the health of financial firms like banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, non-banking finance companies, etc.

In case of failure of any of these firms, the RC will have the mandate to take measures to resolve the crisis without involving RBI and other financial regulatory authorities.

Narayana Reddy said out that the FSDR would make the existence of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) totally irrelevant in handling banking crisis. Of nearly Rs 130 lakh crore deposits, about Rs 81 lakh crore are with public sector banks and approximately 68 per cent of deposits belong to senior citizens.

"With the introduction of FSDR Bill and constitution of a new RC, the RBI will lose its regulatory powers on banks which are in crisis or those who might face crisis in near future," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur23 Jan 2020 9:50 PM GMT

All set for counting tomorrow in Tandur

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in Parigi
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy launches garbage collection tractor in...
Netaji
Netaji's sacrifices & message remembered in Tandur
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Truth masked under US-china trade deal
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura
Hyderabad: MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala holds paidaldaura

More From Entertainment

More >>
Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC23 Jan 2020 6:55 PM GMT

Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, NRC

Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Flop divas trying their luck in B-town
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Alia Bhatt bags a plum brand
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role
Hrithik Roshan dreams to play a cop role


Top