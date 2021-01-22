Hyderabad : Chorus for KTR as CM grows louder

Hyderabad : Going by the way TRS leaders, MLAs and Ministers are joining the bandwagon of KTR supporters to demand that he be elevated as the Chief Minister, and predicting even the timing of promotion, speculations are at a feverish pitch whether they have got any strong hints at the imminent elevation.

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud on Thursday sprang a surprise by extending advanced "Congratulations to would be Chief Minister K T Rama Rao." Rao Goud said that KTR would be the next CM who would address railway workers issues. He attended a programme of SCRES Railway Mazdoor Association meeting of railway workers division office inaugural here, along with KTR and others.

On the occasion, Goud said that KTR would be the next Chief Minister of the state. His remarks came in support of KTR to be anointing as the Chief Minister. Thus, Padma Rao Goud extending greetings to would be CM reflects that the TRS boss is seriously considering about the change of guard.

Already the ministers, MLAs, MPs of the ruling party have already doing the similar statements in this regard and Goud saying the same would add strength to it.

Srinivas Yadav, Kamalakar, Eshwar and other top leaders have revealed same that KTR is to be elevated to the top post. This reflects the mood and intent of the TRS boss and CM KCR.

This is probably the first time that some ruling party leaders have spoken in public about making KTR the CM. "My personal opinion is that it would be great if our chief minister, honourable KCR, blesses and gives chance as chief minister to young leader KTR (Rama Rao).

That is the view of some of our friends also. All of us young leaders will strive more and work for the development of Telangana in his regime," TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed told TV channels.

Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan also spoke in favour of Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, being made CM, told a gathering.

There had been some talk in the past about 44-year-old Rama Rao taking over the reins from his father, but he had dismissed it. Rama Rao is the minister for industries, municipal administration and IT.