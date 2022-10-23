Hyderabad: City dazzles in lights to celebrate Diwali

Hyderabad: The city is all geared up to celebrate Diwali with pomp and gaiety. As the celebrations were a low-key affair last year, this year huge rush was witnessed at markets in the city on Sunday. People were seen buying diyas, flowers and various types of dolls for Bommala Koluvu. Meanwhile the Bengalis are all braced up to celebrate Kali Puja. Following the tradition of Kali Puja from past 43 years, this year there will be special attraction of cultural programmes and various stalls will be set up at the puja pandal at MCH grounds, Ameerpet," said an executive member of Uttarayan, a socio-cultural organisation.

"In Telangana, Bommala Koluvu is showcased during Diwali. Every year I keep adding dolls from various states but last year we could not display them properly. This year the theme for our Bommala Koluvu is freedom struggle," said Sudha, a homemaker and resident of Kukatpally.

B Padmavathi, a homemaker said, "I personally take a lot of interest in decorating toys and I have been doing this since my childhood and over the years it has become my passion. Every year dolls are been displayed in various concepts. Displaying the dolls takes almost a week. The toys are mostly made of clay and wood. Some dolls which are on the display are from past several generations. In the display, one can find various sizes of laughing Buddha and also a small Rythu Bazar depicting vendors selling vegetables." Falguni Chakraborty, priest of Hyderabad Kalibari temple in Secunderabad which is one of the oldest Kali temples in the city, said, "this year we have planned to celebrate Kali Puja in a grand manner and will also be serving bhog (community dinner) to about 2,000 people. Various cultural programmes will also be held on the next day."

Amarnath Ghosh, a member of Hyderabad Bengali Swarna Shilpi Vivekananda Kali Mandir association, Shamshabad said, "this year we have planned to celebrate puja in a very grand manner by following all the traditional rituals that is been followed at Dakshineswar Kali Mandir, Kolkata. This year we are expecting over 5,000 devotees to attend the Kali puja, as last year it was only our community members who performed the rituals. We have pujas starting from 5.30 am on Diwali and the main puja will begin at 11 pm which will continue till 1.30 am on the next day."

Diwali frenzy lights up city

The festival of lights, Diwali, which was celebrated in a subdued manner during the peak pandemic times, is all to be celebrated with gusto and gaiety in the city. This year, city saw Diwali shopping frenzy in full bloom.

Scenes of women sitting in groups inside showrooms with their children, and men waiting outside jewellery and sari shops, are a routine sight. Almost every shop in the major shopping areas saw droves of customers dropping in to purchase their choicest products.

To spice up the festive mood, Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali attracts the prospective buyers, who intend to splurge on gold and other expensive items.