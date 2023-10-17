Live
- Our work is our identity, no need for manifesto: Asad
- TNSF urges govt to conduct 3rd phase of Eamcet counselling
- Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court refers case to Constitution Bench
- Petrol, diesel sales fall ahead of festive season
- Prasanna plays down concerns over Naidu’s health
- Ravindra lambasts suppression of people’s rights by state govt
- Telangana to remain secular state: KCR
- Vijayawada: Focus on child marriages, anaemia, SHGs told
- Car became bekar: Rajnath
- Free hostages, UN Chief tells Hamas
Hyderabad: City swings to garba & dandiya beats
Hyderabad: Navratri festivities begin with a melodious note in the city, as a huge enthusiastic crowd was seen dancing at the 7th Season of “Celebrity Dandiya Nights organised by Hyderabad Models, in collaboration with Flip Side Adventure Park and A1 Casting House.
This 10-day extravaganza is a spectacular celebration of the Dasara festival, promising an incredible Navaratri experience featuring DJ music, vibrant Dandiya dances, delectable cuisine, celebrity appearances, and more.
According to the organizers, during these two days around 1500 to 2,000 participants in the event. Also, many Tollywood film stars, models and influencers were also present.
