Hyderabad: CM KCR expresses grief over death of Odisha BRS leader in a road mishap

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday condoled the sudden death of Odisha BRS leader and former MLA Arjun Das in a road accident.

CM KCR expressed condolences to members of the bereaved family.

It is to mention here that former Congress MLA Arjun Charan Das on Saturday died in a road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur district.

According to sources, the ex MLA was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck rammed into two-wheeler on a bridge over the Kharasrota river near Baruhan in the district.

Das died on the spot; another person who was accompanying him sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Son of former Jajpur MP Anadi Das, he was the Congress legislator from Binjharpur Assembly constituency in Jajpur district between 1995 and 2000.

Das had recently joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad.